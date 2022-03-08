Spallumcheen curler, Canada in mid-week Paralympic funk

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest takes aim during a wheelchair curling round-robin match Tuesday, March 8, against South Korea at the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing. (Angela Burger Photo)

After starting the tournament 4-0, Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and Team Canada is now on a three-game slide after dropping its two wheelchair curling games on Tuesday, March 8, at the Beijing Paralympics.

Canada first fell 9-4 to South Korea before a narrow 9-8 loss to Slovakia in a game that saw the two countries exchange the lead a few times.

“We were right there – I just didn’t make the draw at the end of game,” said Canada’s Jon Thurston, who throws last rock. “Obviously, it’s not the outcome we wanted, but I think it was a strong game for us.”

Team Canada alternate Collinda Joseph saw her first Paralympic action against South Korea.

“It was pretty amazing, I have to say,” Joseph said about making her Paralympic debut. “I was kind of shaking at the beginning – physically shaking – so I was trying to calm myself down. So after the first two shots, I got into the rhythm of the game and settled in.”

Canada will look to return to the winners’ circle in its last three games with an aim of finishing top-four to advance into the semifinals.

Canada takes a 4-3 record into the second-last day of preliminary play in Beijing. The team has two more games on tap Wednesday, March 9, taking on Great Britain at 10:35 p.m. (Pacific time, Tuesday) then Estonia at 3:35 a.m. Pacific (Wednesday, March 9)

The Canadians are currently in a three-way tie for fourth in the standings, which will see the top four teams advance into the semifinals. Great Britain is 3-3 and Estonia is 2-4.

• Lumby’s Logan Leach and guide Julien Petit are slated to return to the Para Alpine slopes in Beijing Wednesday, March 9, looking for a podium spot in the men’s visually impaired giant slalom.

The duo have cracked the top-10 in each race thus far, finishing ninth (downhill), seventh (super giant slalom) and sixth (super combined).

