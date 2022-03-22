Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers forward Dane Campbell (11) takes a nudge from South Delta defenceman Thomas Denney as Storm goalie Mason Buors follows the puck during action Monday, March 21, at the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey finals at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

South Delta Storm blow away Vernon Vipers’ Tier 2 chances

Storm roll to 9-0 win over hosts at B.C. u15 finals at Kal Tire Place North, eliminating Vipers

A five-goal first period was enough for the South Delta Storm as they rolled to a 9-0 win over the host Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers Monday, March 21, at the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey finals at Kal Tire Place North.

The win keeps South Delta’s (1-1) chances to advance to the semifinals Wednesday alive, while the loss eliminates the host Vipers from Pool B (0-2).

The top two teams from each four-team pool will move on to the final four.

Mason Buors recorded the shutout for South Delta, who will close out the preliminary round Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. against the Cranbrook Bucks (1-1).

Vernon will play its final game at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday against the Victoria Admirals, who have clinched a semifinal berth at 2-0. Victoria defeated the Bucks 6-2 Monday.

In Pool A, the Okanagan champion Kelowna Rockets improved to 2-0 with a 6-2 win over the Fort St. John Flyers (1-1) Monday.

The Port Coquitlam Pirates’ 6-2 win over Williams Lake evened their record at 1-1. The Timberwolves are 0-2.

Williams Lake will play Fort St. John Tuesday at 10 a.m. and the Rockets will finish the preliminary round at 3:30 p.m. against Poco.

The semifinals will go at 8 and 8:15 a.m. at both Kal Tire Place arenas Wednesday morning. The two winners will play in the gold-medal game at 5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North, which comes right after the bronze-medal game between the two losers at 2 p.m.

