Snow Report: Big White receives 16cm of fresh powder

Big White Ski Resort’s Village Centre seen via webcam on Feb. 7, 2021. (Big White)

The skies are clear and the powder is fresh.

Big White Ski Resort received a 16-centimetre dump of snow last night, bringing the weekly total to 61 cms.

The alpine snow base now sits at 224 cms and visibility is unlimited, making for a great day to hit the slopes.

The mountain currently sits at a chilly -12 C, with calm winds and broken clouds.

In the South Okanagan, a whopping 27 cms of snow has fallen on Apex Mountain in 24 hours, 85 cms in the past three days and 109 cms in the past five days.

In the North Okanagan, SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon is reporting just one centimetre of the white stuff in the last 24 hours, and 39 cms over the past week.

READ MORE: Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize

READ MORE: Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

skiing