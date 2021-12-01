Cross-country skiers took part in the annual Teck Regional Snow Camp at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre Nov. 26 to 28, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Cross-country skiers took part in the annual Teck Regional Snow Camp at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre Nov. 26 to 28, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Snow camp skiers at undeterred by rain at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre

80 athletes took part in the annual Teck Regional Snow Camp Nov. 26 to 28

Warm temperatures weren’t enough to keep cross-country skiers at Vernon’s Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre off the trails this past weekend.

The annual Teck Regional Snow Camp saw 80 athletes and 17 coaches from across the Okanagan head to the Nordic Centre from Nov. 26 to 28.

It’s the 13th season as head coach for Adam Elliot, who said this may have been the first time participants ended up skiing in the rain.

On Saturday a heavy snowfall started in the morning and carried on through the afternoon, while the athletes focused on technique development and group skiing. Technique stations including balance, cornering, offset and one-skate were set up for the groups to cycle through.

Sunday saw two King’s Court sprint sessions take place with everyone getting in on the action.

“Using Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre as the home base was fantastic as they had done weeks of preparation to provide very high-quality grooming on a nearly endless trail system. It is unmatched anywhere in Western Canada this early in the season,” organizers said.

READ MORE: Snow-melt, rain to increase B.C. flood risk as 3rd storm moves in

READ MORE: Big White apologizes for calls to open highway for tourist traffic

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

cross country skiingskiing

Previous story
Vernon hosts girls volleyball Interior provincial championships

Just Posted

Cross-country skiers took part in the annual Teck Regional Snow Camp at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre Nov. 26 to 28, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Snow camp skiers at undeterred by rain at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre

The Vernon Panthers finished fifth out of eight in the Interior junior girls volleyball championships, hosted by Vernon Secondary School Nov. 27-28. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon hosts girls volleyball Interior provincial championships

Coldstream’s Kelsey Fillion won three bronze medals for the University of Manitoba at the Canada West swimming championships. (UMAN Photo)
Coldstream swimmer bronzed at Canada West finals

A pro-life billboard at the north end of Vernon has been vandalized Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Pro-life billboard in Vernon vandalized again