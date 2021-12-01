Snow camp skiers at undeterred by rain at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre

80 athletes took part in the annual Teck Regional Snow Camp Nov. 26 to 28

Cross-country skiers took part in the annual Teck Regional Snow Camp at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre Nov. 26 to 28, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Warm temperatures weren’t enough to keep cross-country skiers at Vernon’s Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre off the trails this past weekend.

The annual Teck Regional Snow Camp saw 80 athletes and 17 coaches from across the Okanagan head to the Nordic Centre from Nov. 26 to 28.

It’s the 13th season as head coach for Adam Elliot, who said this may have been the first time participants ended up skiing in the rain.

On Saturday a heavy snowfall started in the morning and carried on through the afternoon, while the athletes focused on technique development and group skiing. Technique stations including balance, cornering, offset and one-skate were set up for the groups to cycle through.

Sunday saw two King’s Court sprint sessions take place with everyone getting in on the action.

“Using Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre as the home base was fantastic as they had done weeks of preparation to provide very high-quality grooming on a nearly endless trail system. It is unmatched anywhere in Western Canada this early in the season,” organizers said.

