Six Penticton Vees crack BCHL’s year-end all-star teams

Penticton is one of only two Interior Conference teams to have players on the prestigious list

Vees’ Josh Nadeau has been putting up some big numbers scoring six goals in the past two games. (Photo- Courtesy of the Penticton Vees)

Six out of the 18 players who cracked the B.C. Hockey League’s year-end all-star teams are members of the Penticton Vees.

The sibling duo of Josh and Bradly Nadeau, forward Aydar Suniev and goaltender Luca Di Pasquo have been named to the first-team all-stars, BCHL has announced.

Penticton players fill out four out of six spots on the first team’s roster.

Along with being on the first team, Suniev was also listed as one of the six players to make the BCHL’s all-rookie team for the 2022-2023 season.

Defenceman Ryan Hopkins was named a second-team all-star.

No other BCHL squad has more year-end all-stars than the Vees.

Three Surrey Eagles cracked the league’s multiple lists, the second most in the BCHL.

Penticton and the Cranbrook Bucks were the only Interior Conference teams to have players listed as year-end all-stars.

The final piece of the BCHL’s year-end honours is the individual award winners which will be announced on Wednesday, Apr. 26.

Penticton hosts the Wenatchee Wild in Game No. 1 of the playoffs’ second round, starting Friday, April 14 at the SOEC.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees play Wenatchee Wild in 2nd round of playoffs

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLhockeyPenticton VeesSports