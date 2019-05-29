Six-foot-five volleyball star joins UBC Okanagan

At six-foot-five, Owen Cotito has the length and athleticism to make an immediate impact to the depth of the setters on the UBC Okanagan men’s volleyball team.

Along with his height, Cotito benefits from his quick-thinking and smart play-making abilities. He’s set to join the Heat in the upcoming 2019 season.

“I am excited to come to UBC Okanagan and compete for the Heat because the potential in the volleyball program seems enormous and the opportunity to be a part of that is amazing,” Cotito said.

“I’m also super excited at the chance to play with and against athletes of such a high calibre.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan womens golf team advances to championships for 1st time

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan research suggests cyclists are safer wearing high-vis vests with arrows

Cotito has been a big part of the Sa-Hali Secondary volleyball team in Kamloops, and helped lead the team to back-to-back city championships in 2017 and 2018.

Heat coach Brad Hudson said Cotito fits the mold of an exciting and unique prospect.

“There are very few setters in our conference with Owen’s length and athleticism. He moves effortlessly around the court and already has a great feel for the ball,” said Hudson.

“To add Owen to this year’s recruiting class is a coup. What Owen lacks in experience he makes up for in promise. There’s simply so much potential with him it’s impossible to ignore.

“Without question he will be a setter who makes the people around him better,” he said.

READ MORE: Free GolfBC Championship hits Kelowna golf course

Cotito is the fifth high school student to sign with the Heat for the fall season.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.