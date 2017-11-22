Silver lining for KSS Owls

For the second straight year, the Owls were second best in B.C. AAA field hockey

The KSS Owls display their silver medals from the B.C. AAA high school girls field hockey championship in Richmond.

For the second year in a row, the Kelowna Owls are No. 2 in B.C. high school AAA girls field hockey.

KSS earned the silver medal at the provincial championship last week in Richmond, falling 1-0 to Handsworth in the gold medal game.

Owls’ assistant coach Brian Demug said the playoff round was an “emotional rollercoaster” for the Owls, who went to a shootout in three consecutive games—the quarters, semis and final.

Against No. 1-ranked Handsworth, KSS defended well in the first half, then had a good push in the second half but couldn’t break the 0-0 deadlock. The teams went to a shootout with Handsworth emerging with the 1-0 victory and the B.C. title.

“We didn’t have a lot left in the tank for the final and having to face Handsworth was a tall order” said Demug. “The shootout was very close but we just came out on the wrong end of the score this time.”

KSS defeated Oak Bay in the quarterfinals then, in the highlight of the provincial tournament, defeated Cowichan in a shootout in the semifinal. The Owls lost to Cowichan in last year’s gold medal match.

The Owls are: Kyra Molen, Hannah Rimland, Lauryn Guy, Holly McGarvey, Kassidy Day, Grace DeMug, Zoe Bown, Emily Fricska, Summer DeGuevara, Anna DeMug, Leanna Wong, Moira Roadhouse, Julia Costa, Katarina Czenczek, Lonica McKinney, Deziree Day, Grace Fecht, Hannah Phelan and Ashley Kowal, and coaches Arnar Bernhardsson and Brian Demug.