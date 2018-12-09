Sicamous is behind Tumbler Ridge in the 2019 Sled Town Showdown with only hours to go. (Snoriders Image)

Sicamous behind as Sled Town Showdown enters its final day

Tumbler ridge enjoys a three-digit lead as the online contest nears its conclusion

Sicamous sits just over 100 votes behind Tumbler Ridge as the online contest to choose B.C.’s favourite snowmobiling community enters its final day. The two towns renowned for their snowmobiling terrain are the finalists of a bracket of 16 B.C. communities selected to compete in the Sled Town Showdown an annual contest hosted by Snoriders magazine.

At 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 9 the town on the shores of Shuswap Lake had racked up 8995 votes in 12 days of voting while their Northern B.C. rivals had 9150.

Those interested in casting a vote as the race for sled-town supremacy goes down to the wire can do so at: https://snoriderswest.com/sledtown_showdown/britishcolumbia/2019

