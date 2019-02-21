Shuswap athletes help Team BC to podium at Canada Winter Games

Speed-skater wins bronze, ringette player contributes to playoff victory

Team BC athletes are well into the competition in Red Deer at the Canada Winter Games, and two local Salmon Arm competitors have been doing their part to contribute to medal wins and progress up the rankings.

On the speed skating track, local skater Laura Hall helped push the team to a bronze medal – securing Team BC’s first medal of the games in the process.

The medal came from the female team pursuit event, a relay race involving four skaters. Hall was joined by fellow skaters Yuna Lovell, Amanda Mitchell and Brooke Braun, and the team beat out the competition from Manitoba by less than half of a second. Just ahead of Team BC’s time, Alberta claimed silver and Quebec won gold.

Read More: Salmon Arm ringette player prepares to set out for Canada Winter Games

On the ringette front, Salmon Arm ringette player Courtney Bacon has taken on the role of a forward with the Team BC ringette squad. The team has played four qualifying matches and one playoff match so far in the Canada Winter Games, with their record overall an even split of two wins and two losses in qualifiers and a win in the playoffs.

In their first match of the Canada Winter Games, against top-ranked Ontario, Team B.C. took a 6-3 loss. In their next game against Prince Edward Island, the B.C. squad claimed a 9-3 victory, with Bacon credited as assisting on two goals. Against Quebec, B.C. fell in a 7-3 upset. Against Saskatchewan in their final qualifying game, B.C. won 6-4 and Bacon claimed another assist during the game.

In their first round of the playoffs, Team BC was victorious in a close 4-3 contest, and during the game Bacon was credited with another assist on a goal.

Read More: Here’s what B.C. is wearing to the 2019 Canada Winter Games

The next playoff game for Team BC on the ringette rink kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, against the top-ranked Team Ontario.

Updates on Salmon Arm athletes competing with Team BC at the Canada Winter Games will keep coming as results are released. You can follow along yourself by visiting www.CanadaGames.ca, and clicking on the schedule and results tab.

 

Laura Hall and fellow Team BC speed-skaters Yuna Lovell, Amanda Mitchell, and Brooke Braun, accept the bronze medal for their performance in the female team pursuit event, along with first-place Quebec and second-place Ontario. (Michael Hall photo)

