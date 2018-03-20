Kelowna’s Grant Shephard will suit up for the national men’s basktball team at the Commonwealth Games next month in Australia. -Image: Rich Lam/UBC Athletics Photo

Shephard to don Maple Leaf Down Under

Former KSS Owl and current UBC Thunderbird to play for Canada at Commonwealth Games

For the second time in just 10 months, Kelowna’s Grant Shephard will represent his country on the international stage.

The 6-foot-10 KSS grad has been named to the Canadian men’s basketball team for the Commonwealth Games next month in Gold Coast, Australia.

Last summer, Shephard helped Canada to its first world basketball title—at any level—when the Canadians captured the FIBA world U19 championship in Cairo, Egypt.

RELATED: Kelowna’s Shephard a world champion

Shephard is coming off his solid first season with the UBC Thunderbirds’ program, being named the Canada West rookie of the year. In 31 total games played, Shephard averaged 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

The Commonwealth Games are set for April 4 to 15. Canada will make it games debut on Friday, April 6 against the host Australians.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Acro gymnasts soar for OGC at first two meets

Just Posted

Missing Kelowna woman found

Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer has been located

More than $270,000 raised for Kelowna-based hospice

10th Swinging with the Stars fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Hospice Assoc. is a big success

Former Kelowna councillor and radio talk show host Barrie Clark dies

Clark remembered as a fair-minded ‘statesman’ who saw the big picture when it came to Kelowna

Getting into the swing of spring

Kelowna garden shop is busy now that spring has finally arrived

Lake Country brain injury service expanding

CONNECT Communities is expanding to Hamilton, Ontario

Video: Spring for seats revue brings variety to Shuswap Theatre stage

Fundraiser for new theatre seating delights audience

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Centre aims to help ‘vulnerable individuals of the path to radicalization’ before they turn to crime

B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

UVic basketball coach Kathryn Shields inducted into Order of Canada

Sea lion with rope wrapped around neck saved by Vancouver Aquarium

Steller sea lions are a species of special concern and some populations are endangered in parts of Alaska

50-million-year-old fossil found in B.C. town makes history

Paleontologist Dr. Bruce Archibald says Princeton, B.C. is becoming famous for giving up rare fossils

Shephard to don Maple Leaf Down Under

Former KSS Owl and current UBC Thunderbird to play for Canada at Commonwealth Games

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Speeding pickup truck shown illegally passing on highway shoulder

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Most Read