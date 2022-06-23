Shea Weber to throw out first pitch at Kelowna Falcons’ firefighter fundraiser night

All ticket sales go towards the B.C. Burn Fund

With the Kelowna Falcons back in action, so to are their promotional nights and tonight (June 23) is their annual Firefighters Night at the ballpark.

All ticket sales from tonight’s game will be donated to the B.C. Burn Fund, which promotes burn prevention and helps families through a recovery process.

On top of the action on the field, there will be a bouncy castle for kids, a chance to win a car, and fireworks after the game (weather permitting).

If that wasn’t enough action, Kelowna Rocket alumni, two-time Olympic gold medal winner, and current Vegas Golden Knight Shea Weber will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Between the lines, the Falcons (6-7) will be hosting the Nanaimo Owls (6-8) for the very first time as this is the Owls’ first season in the West Coast League (WCL). The Falcons sit fourth in the North Division while the Owls sit sixth.

Last week, the Falcons won two games out of a three-game series in Nanaimo, outscoring the Owls 22-9.

Kelowna is coming off a series against the Kamloops NorthPaws in which they split two games after getting rained out on Sunday.

This is the only time the Falcons will host the Owls this season. Friday’s opening game will be followed with games two and three on Saturday and Sunday.

The team will have Friday night off as the NHL-star-studded Homebase is taking over the ballpark.

All three games will be at Elks Stadium.

First pitch for tonight’s game is at 6:35 p.m.

