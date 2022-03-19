Seventh heaven: Warriors extend winning streak to seven over Merritt

The West Kelowna Warriors scored seven goals to extend their winning streak to seven games as they beat the Merritt Centennials 7-1 in B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) action on Friday night (March 18).

The Warriors exploded for four goals in the first period, including Chase Defoe’s 17th and 18th goals of the season. Charles-Alexis Legault and Brennan Nelson also scored in the period.

Merritt got their only goal early in the second period when Jackson Krill found the back of the net. Tyler Cristall scored his 27th of the season for the Warriors late in the period. He’s now tied for the team lead in goals with Felix Trudeau.

The Warriors would get two more goals from Cameron Hicklin and Christophe Farmer in the third to make it 7-1.

Trudeau collected three assists in the win. He leads the team with 61 points on the season and sits eighth in BCHL scoring.

West Kelowna outshot Merritt 42-23. Justin Katz made 22 saves in the win.

The Warriors are back in action Sunday (March 20) afternoon in a possible first-round playoff preview as they welcome the Vernon Vipers to town. Puck drop is at 2:30 p.m. at Royal LePage Arena in West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Rockets fall to Blazers in shootout on Friday night

READ MORE: UBCO volleyball player/Kelowna native wins Canada West Rookie of the Year

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors