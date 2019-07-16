7 medals for Kelowna United teams at soccer provincials

Local boys and girls teams saw success at the 2019 championships

Kelowna United U18 Boys. Back row left to right: Kelly Sherman (Coach), Cameron Wilson, Bailey Lovich, Tanner Peters, Nicolas Bigattini, Christopher VanDenHeuvel, Gavin Sherman, Jonah Donahue and Sandra Wiebe (Manager). Front row left to right: James Wiebe, Thomas Jaklis, Riley Neal, Tallan Freh, Shawn Kostiuk and Harjun Gosal. (kelownaunited.com)

The Kelowna United Football Club delivered some standout performances at this year’s youth soccer provincials.

Seven local teams earned medals at the 2019 championships, which pitted teams across the province in age group divisions ranging from U13 to U18.

The Kelowna United (KU) U13 girls won gold in their division in the provincial B cup. They outscored their opponents 14-2 during the tournament to take home the championship.

The KU U15 girls won gold in the provincial B cup division. They won 2-1 in penalty-kicks.

It was a silver-place finish for the KU U16 girls squad. They lost in the finals, 3-1 against Quesnel. The team was awarded the U16 Fair Play Award at the end of the tournament.

The lone KU boys team in the provincial B cup division to medal was the U17 squad, who walked away from the championships with the bronze medal. The U17 boys earned a 3-0 victory in the bronze medal game over Terrace.

READ MORE: Kelowna man wins with ‘totally dominating’ performance at Tour de White Rock

READ MORE: Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

In provincial A cup play, the KU Junior Heat U14 girls won the silver medal after a sudden-death loss in penalty-kicks to the West Vancouver Rangers.

The KU Junior Heat U15 boys also won silver in their division after squeezing into the gold medal game. In a hard-fought battle, the KU squad lost 3-0 to the Fraser Valley Selects.

The oldest squad to medal for KU was the U18 boys who fought their way in for a bronze medal finish in provincial A cup play.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.