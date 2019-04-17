Serwa wins gold at 2019 Canadian ski cross championships

Reigning Olympic champ and Big White nobility Kelsey Serwa won gold at the 2019 Canadian Ski Cross Championships.
The 29-year-old pro celebrated with a win for her last race of the season.
“It’s always nice to wrap up the season with a fun race and a solid performance and that was exactly what happened this past weekend,” Serwa said in a news release from Big White.
“Despite the springtime squalls, the races went off on schedule and volunteers and racers alike all had smiles on our races. I feel fortunate to end my 10th season racing ski cross 100 per cent healthy and with two more victories under my belt.”
Serwa was joined on the podium by silver-medallist Marelle Thompson from Whistler Mountain Ski Club, and Abby McEwen from Sunridge Ski Club in Edmonton grabbing bronze.
This marks Serwa’s third national championship win.
