Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa. -Image: Jason Ransom/COC

Serwa injured in World Cup race

Coming off gold at the Olympics, Kelowa skier suffers concussion in Russia

A little more than week after celebrating the high of an Olympic gold medal win in Pyeongchang, Kelsey Serwa is experiencing a much different—but rather familiar—emotion this week in Russia.

In Friday’s World Cup ski cross race, the 28-year-old Kelowna athlete was injured when she crashed into safety netting on the course at the at Sunny Valley Resort.

Serwa posted the details on her Instagram account, saying she had suffered a minor concussion and wouldn’t be competing in the second race of the weekend on Saturday.

Serwa has dealt with her share of injuries during an eventful career, including three serious knee surgeries which she made successful returns from on each occasion.

The win in Korea was Serwa’s second Olympic medal, adding to her silver medal performance in Sochi in 2014.

