Serwa fifth at World Cup in Innichen

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa turned in her second straight fifth-place effort on the World Cup ski cross circuit Thursday in Innichen, Italy.
Germany’s Heidi Zacher won gold, Canadian Georgia Simmerling was second, while Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund won bronze.
The 28-year-old Serwa also turned in a top-five finish last weekend at the race in Montafon, Austria.
“Well, consistency seems to be a strong suit for me,” Serwa wrote on her instagram account. “Fifth in racing today which I’m pumped about.
“I’m even more pumped on Georgia Simmerling landing on the podium in second position…another shot at the podium tomorrow.”
Serwa and her Canadian teammates will race again tomorrow in Innichen.
She opened the season with a bronze medal effort Dec. 7 in Van Thorens, Italy.