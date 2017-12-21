Kelsey Serwa was fifth at a ski cross race Thursday in Italy. -Image: GETA

Serwa fifth at World Cup in Innichen

28-year-old ski cross racer from Kelowna earns third top-five of the season.

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa turned in her second straight fifth-place effort on the World Cup ski cross circuit Thursday in Innichen, Italy.

Germany’s Heidi Zacher won gold, Canadian Georgia Simmerling was second, while Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund won bronze.

The 28-year-old Serwa also turned in a top-five finish last weekend at the race in Montafon, Austria.

“Well, consistency seems to be a strong suit for me,” Serwa wrote on her instagram account. “Fifth in racing today which I’m pumped about.

“I’m even more pumped on Georgia Simmerling landing on the podium in second position…another shot at the podium tomorrow.”

Serwa and her Canadian teammates will race again tomorrow in Innichen.

She opened the season with a bronze medal effort Dec. 7 in Van Thorens, Italy.

Previous story
Halle Gainey caps season with big national win
Next story
The cold returns for Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Just Posted

Lake Country business award finalists announced

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala is held in February

Kelowna couple leaves town to pursue travelling dream

James and Claire Young are travelling across the world in their modified camper

Woman targeted in Kelowna rental scam

Christina Harwood-Jones was hoping to have a place for the holidays in Kelowna

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Immunization for meningococcal disease expanded over holidays

Immunizations will continue through December and in January

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Most Read