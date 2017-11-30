Langley Christian’s Micah Kloosterhof hammers the ball during day one of the BC boys AA volleyball championships. The Lighting have advanced to the provincial semifinals after defeating MEI 3-0 in Thursday’s quarter-finals. John Morrow Black Press

Semifinals set at BC boys AA volleyball championships

Langley, Abbotsford and two Prince George squads make up final four

The Langley Christian Lightning continue their run for a second consecutive provincial banner.

The Lightning — the Fraser Valley champions and defending provincial champions — dispatched the MEI Eagles 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the BC boys AA championships on Thursday at the Langley Events Centre.

Langley Christian has yet to drop a set after a perfect 3-0 showing on day one to win their pool, and then consecutive 3-0 wins in the round of 16 and quarter-finals. The Lightning had beat the Smithers Gryphons in the earlier match on Thursday morning.

MEI’s loss means the team has no chance at a medal, ending a long string of provincial success. The Abbotsford school had won 10 provincial titles and five bronze medals over the last 15 seasons.

The Lightning face Prince George’s Duchess Park Condors, the top seed from the North Central zone, in Friday’s semifinal.

The Condors beat Langley Fundamental in the round of 16 and then Richmond Christian in the quarter-finals.

The other semifinal features Abby Christian and College Heights.

Abby Christian defeated Smithers in the round of 16 and Prince Charles in the quarter-finals.

College Heights beat WL Seaton Seaton in their first game on Thursday and then defeated George Elliott in the quarter-final round.

Both semifinal games get underway at 4:45 p.m. on Friday with the gold medal game Saturday night at 7 p.m.

In the boys AAA draw, the quarter-finals are set for Friday morning.

The Mount Baker Wild play the Elgin Park Orcas in one match with the winner facing who ever advances between the Dover Bay Dolphins.

The bottom half of the draw has the Earl Marriott Mariners set to battle the Argyle Pipers in one game and the Penticton Lakers versus the Semiahmoo Totems in the other.

The semifinals will both be played at 8 p.m. on the Friday night with the gold-medal game set for Saturday at 5 p.m.

sports@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Defending champion Belmont Bulldogs win pool on opening day

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets eye hosting 2020 Memorial Cup

Kamloops Blazers also assembling bid to host CHL championship.

Raises proposed for Lake Country mayor and council

The recommendations will be brought to council Tuesday night

Homeless housing complex to be built in Kelowna

Plans for a homeless housing complex to be built in Kelowna away from the downtown are underway

West Kelowna moves to courts to shut down dispensaries

West Kelowna is the latest B.C. city to petition the court to stop medical cannabis dispensaries

Liberal leadership hopefuls in Kelowna

Fourth debate goes at Coast Capri Hotel Saturday

One-in-five 911 calls are ‘non-emergencies’: E-Comm

New campaign urges callers to keep 911 clear for those with real emergencies

Semifinals set at BC boys AA volleyball championships

Langley, Abbotsford and two Prince George squads make up final four

Defending champion Belmont Bulldogs win pool on opening day

The teams have been re-seeded for day two of the BC girls AAAA provincial championships at the Langley Events Centre

Syringe found in downtown Victoria parking dispenser

Police urge the public to take extra caution when reaching into ticket receptacles

Williams Lake grandfather stops bank robbery in progress

Stopping a bank robbery was “the right thing to do.”

Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet for “inappropriate behaviour”

Company says the Blue Jays analyst has been terminated, effective immediately

Big snowfall for Big White

The ski hill had the most snow opening week in the resort’s history

B.C. Premier John Horgan vows clear referendum question

B.C. legislature adjourns after NDP-Greens pass electoral reform bill

Wilkinson surges, Watts sinks on social media as BC Liberals race heats up

Analyst says former favourite Dianne Watts has lost her lead in online engagement

Most Read