Second half comeback keeps Okanagan Sun undefeated

The OK Sun’s running game was strong in a 34-31 win over the Westshore Rebels on Sept. 10, led by Jevon Garwood (middle).

In a battle of the top two teams in the BC Football Conference, the Okanagan Sun proved that they still shine the brightest.

Visiting the Westshore Rebels in Langford on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Sun found themselves in an unusual position early as they fell behind by a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter.

They did follow up with a Noah Bymak endzone reception of their own to break the goose egg, though the Rebels made it 21-6 shortly after.

The score was 21-13 for the Rebels at the half, after Colby Milleto found the endzone for Okanagan.

It was a different story in the second half, with the Sun defence figuring out how to stop the Rebels’ high-powered offence. Edge rusher Kelon Thomas earned himself three sacks, while Tyler Going had an interception.

On the other side of the ball, Jevon Garwood ran it in for a major, before Mike O’Shea also scored to give Okanagan their first lead of the evening 27-24.

Quarterback Dominic Britton extended the lead by carrying it in himself, in what ended as a final score of 34-31 for the Sun.

The Sun are back in action on Sept. 17, when they return home to the Apple Bowl in Kelowna to host the Valley Huskers. Kickoff is set for 4p.m.

Find the game on AM1150, the iHeartRadio app or on BCFCTV.com.

