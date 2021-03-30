Due to ongoing restrictions around COVID-19, the Salty Dog Enduro has been rescheduled to 2022. (File photo)

Salmon Arm’s Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike event pushed to 2022

Challenges around COVID-19 restrictions required rescheduling of 20th anniversary event

Twentieth anniversary celebrations for the Shuswap’s premier mountain biking event are on hold for another year.

Organizers behind the Salty Dog Enduro announced the event, planned for the weekend of May 14 to 16, will not be taking place due to ever-evolving challenges related to COVID-19.

In a statement to the Observer, event organizer Kara Leinweber explained organization and permitting for the event begins several months in advance, and current COVID-19 restrictions do not allow for sanctioned outdoor events.

“The government of British Columbia has mandated a consistent approach as to not provide authorization for events (indoor and outdoor) while gatherings are not permitted,” said Leinweber.

In the past, the annual mountain-biking event, held in conjunction with the Salty Dog Street Festival, has had more than 700 riders participate. Last year’s Salty Dog, which was to be the event’s 20th, and the street fest were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Read more: Planning underway for 2021 return of Salty Dog Enduro, Shuswap Ultra

Read more: Salty Dog draws more than 700

Efforts were made for a 2020 comeback for the event, with requests submitted to the City of Salmon Arm regarding the use of Klahani Park, where finishing riders were to grab a burger and a mug marking the anniversary.

The event and related celebrations are now postponed to May 13-15, 2022. Leinweber said Salty Dog Enduro organizers and stakeholders recognize the importance of the event for tourism, the community and all levels and ages of riders. To maintain some momentum, they hope to offer a virtual and/or locals challenge this riding season.

Further details will be shared at www.saltydogenduro.com.

lachlan@saobserver.net
