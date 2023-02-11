The Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat the West Kelowna Warriors 7-1 Friday, Feb. 11 at Shaw Centre. (Chris Fowler/ photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks wallop West Kelowna Warriors

Warriors play in Vernon and Silverbacks take on Nanaimo at home tonight at 6

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks walloped the West Kelowna Warriors 7-1 Friday night, Feb. 10, at the Shaw Centre.

The first period opened with a goal by Nathan Mackie in the first three minutes, followed by the Warriors’ by Jake Bernadet only goal around the 12 minute mark of the first. Bernadet was unassisted and Mackie had help from Ryan Gillespie and CJ Foley.

Owen Beckner made it 2-1 for Salmon Arm later in the first period, assisted by Ethan Ullrick and William Lavigne.

The second saw two Silverbacks goals within six minutes, one by Brandon Santa Juana assisted by Mackie and Ullrick and the other by Isaac Lambert with help from Hayden Stavroff.

In the final frame, the Silverbacks extended their lead, as Tristan Allen found the back of the net just after the two minute mark, assisted by Ullrick. The Silverbacks added two more to seal the deal.

West Kelowna swapped goaltenders at 6:38 in the second period, from Cayden Hamming to Angelo Zol.

The Warriors play again tonight, Saturday Feb. 11, against Vernon at Kal Tire Place and the Silverbacks remain at home to face off against the Nanaimo Clippers. Puck drop for both games is at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Princeton Posse wins Presidents Cup in overtime on home ice

