Molly Knowles joins Salmon Arm para-athletes Lily Brook and Maggie Manning for the premiere of episode 1, season 5 of the TV show All-Round Champion at the Salmar Grand on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2023. Brook and Manning are among the para-athletes competing on the latest season of the reality TV program, showing on TVOKids and Youtube. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Molly Knowles joins Salmon Arm para-athletes Lily Brook and Maggie Manning for the premiere of episode 1, season 5 of the TV show All-Round Champion at the Salmar Grand on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2023. Brook and Manning are among the para-athletes competing on the latest season of the reality TV program, showing on TVOKids and Youtube. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm para-athletes jump from plane in TV premiere

Lily Brook and Maggie Manning host special screening of All-Round Champion

Cheers, laughter and applause were heard as Lily Brook and Maggie Manning took to the sky and competed against fellow para-athletes on the big screen.

On Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 8, the Salmon Arm para-athletes hosted special viewing of the first episode of Season 5 of the TV show All-Round Champion at the Salmar Grand.

Brook and Manning were both selected to be on the reality TV program, filmed last summer in Ontario.

The audience at the Salmar got to see the introduction of this season’s competitors, all para-athletes, and the surprise Brook and Manning shared upon seeing each other on camera for the first time.

After introductions, and before moving on to competition in the episode, all the athletes received a surprise when they were given the opportunity to skydive – all for their first time. Brook and Manning took on and completed the challenge, both clearly exhilarated by the jump.

The Salmar screening, followed by an after party, was an opportunity for Brook and Manning to share what they’d worked on over the summer, which up until December had been a secret, as well as raise funds to support their athletic pursuits.

Season 5 of All-Round Champion can now be viewed in Canada on TVOKids and on Youtube.

Read more: Salmon Arm para-athletes surprised to find each other competing on All-Round Champion

Read more: Former Salmon Arm student raising awareness for people living with disabilities

Read more: Salmon Arm athlete helps BC Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team capture national trophy

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Salmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rangers acquire former cup-winner Tarasenko in trade with Blues
Next story
PODCAST: Day 3, The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Night-time fire in unoccupied building downtown Kelowna

Clair Hutman, one of many participants in the 2018 Strides event, waves enthusiastically as his wife, Carol, laughs at her husband’s energy. - Credit: Matthew Abrey
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting Strides, a run/walk fundraiser

She started the journey by trading the pinecone for a copper bracelet and hopes to end with a house to donate to the community (Stephanie Horman/Submitted)
Pinecone to home charity trade effort underway in Kelowna

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Royals and Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles face each other in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. (@AroundtheNFL/Twitter)
Morning Start: Super Bowl 57

Pop-up banner image