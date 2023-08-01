Sailors compete for Naramata Mug

Regatta was held in Summerland in late July

Sailors from the Okanagan and beyond competed at the Naramata Mug Regatta in Summerland in July. (Contributed)

The South Okanagan Sailing Association in Summerland held the Naramata Cup Regatta on the weekend of July 22 and 23.

The regatta is the oldest sailing competition on Okanagan Lake and was first held in 1959.

Sailors from the North Okanagan Sailing Association, the Surrey Sailing Club, the Sunshine Coast Sailing Association and the Hollyburn Sailing Club participated.

This year, there were 26 boats in two fleets. All clubs had at least one boat placing first, second or third in one of the fleets.

The Naramata Mug is awarded to the overall winner of the combined fleets. This year’s winner and defending champion was Austin Steward from Hollyburn in a Laster.

John van Woerkom from Surrrey won the general handicap fleet category.

The next major event for the South Okanagan Sailing Association is the Wayfarer Weekend, to be held Aug. 26 and 27.

