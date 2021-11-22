Rutland Voodoos vanquish Kelowna Owls

The Rutland Voodoos capped off an undefeated season with a 37-0 thumping of the Kelowna Owls in the Interior AAA Junior Varsity Football championship Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Capital News Centre.

The Voodoos finished 6-0 while the Owls season ended with a 4-1 mark.

Normally, Rutland would advance to the provincial championship semifinals to be played in the Lower Mainland at the Burnaby Lakes Complex, but that won’t happen for the Voodoos in 2021.

B.C. School Sports announced Wednesday, Nov. 17, it was cancelling the B.C. Subway Bowl championships at all levels – including Senior Varsity – due to the severe flooding and landslides which, at that time, had closed all the major highways to Vancouver.

In its place, BCSS said regional championships would take place, and suggested that the AAA Junior Varsity Interior champ would play the AA Interior winner for the title of Interior/North Junior Varsity Champion.

The Vernon Panthers knocked off the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops 38-14 in the AA final in Vernon, but there has been no suggestion or announcement of a date or location for an Interior/North JV final.

