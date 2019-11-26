(Gowest.com)

Rutland Secondary finishes 14th at B.C. soccer provincials

The Voodos finished 14th out of the top 16 teams in the province

The Rutland Secondary Voodoos fought to a 14th place finish at the 2019 B.C. soccer provincials last weekend.

Sixteen of the best AAA schools in B.C fought for the provincial podium in Burnaby with the Okanagan’s only team in the tournament unable to best the tough competition throughout the province.

It’s the second time in the past three years that the Voodoos advanced to the provincials to be the Okanagan representative at the championships. Rutland went 1-4 in the tournament to finish 14th.

READ MORE: Rockets’ Basran named WHL goaltender of the week

READ MORE: Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

In their four team pool, the Voodoos finished with the third best record.

The tournament started with the Voodoos falling 1-0 to South Delta. South Delta would go on to finish 5th at the tournament.

Rutland then fell to Handsworth Secondary 2-1 in their second game of the weekend. Handsworth, a usual top team in the province, finished 3rd at the championships.

Sardis Secondary from Chilliwack handed the Voodoos a 2-0 loss in Rutland’s third game of the championships.

The sole Okanagan team at the B.C.’s grabbed their first and only win of the tournament against North Peace with a 3-1 victory.

In the final day of the tournament, the Voodoos fell 2-0 to Guildford Park to finalize their 14th place ranking.

Despite the near-to-the-bottom result, the 14th place finish at the B.C. championships makes a good addition to the Rutland Secondary trophy case.

For the full results of the AAA B.C. boys soccer championships, click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

Just Posted

Darryl Lenox headlines New year’s Eve take over at Freddy’s Brewpub

Attendees will enjoy a night of drinks, dinner, comedy and a live DJ

Kelowna Legacy Group continues push for public appeal over proposed use of city land

The group’s new website details a vision for downtown Kelowna, including the former RCMP site

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

UBCO’s Gord Binsted is one of six scientists heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Lab

$12 million needed to beef up Kelowna RCMP: report

The report calls for 56 more officers and 28 civilian positions by 2025

Two Kelowna schools qualify for robotics competition

Students will have eight weeks to construct their own robot before competition begins next March in Victoria

Homeless encampment on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Glacier National Park art retreat program looking for artists for summer of 2020

The art created will be showcased at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre and tour the province

North Okanagan group brings in young talent to celebrate Beethoven

NOCCA presents An Evening Celebrating Beethoven Dec. 1

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

B.C. police complaint review committee report makes 38 recommendations

The report says audited results from the commissioner were positive

Most Read