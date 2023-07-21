Wyatt Gleeson won the PBR Canada Cup Series stop at Prospera Place in Kelowna on July 20, 2023. (Covy Moore/CovyMoore.com)

Rootin', tootin' good time for sell-out crowd at Prospera in Kelowna

Professional Bull Riders hold local stop in Canada Cup Series

The seats were filled at Prospera Place on July 20 to watch some brave souls atop some big beasts.

The sold-out stadium played host to the latest edition of Professional Bull Rider (PBR)’s Canada Cup Series, with Sundrie, Alberta’s Wyatt Gleeson deemed the winner for the second event in a row.

The win vaulted Gleeson from 20th on the PBR Canada Championship race to 10th.

Last year’s winner in Kelowna, Brock Radford, came close to making it a repeat with a second-place finish. His 89-point score in the championship round was the highest in the entire competition, finishing just one point shy of Gleeson in cumulative score.

The tour now heads to grande Prairie, Alberta.

