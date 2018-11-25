Rockets winning streak snapped

The Kelowna Rocket’s three-game win streak was snapped Saturday night when they fell to the Everett Silvertips 2-1 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

It was evident in the first period that the Rockets were playing their second game in 24 hours after a long night of travel. Kelowna did not register a shot on goal until 11:32 into the opening frame. Despite being outshot 16-5, the two teams headed into the intermission in a scoreless tie.

Silvertips captain, Connor Dewar broke the scoreless tie 6:43 into the second period. He fired a one-timer past Rockets starter, James Porter to give Everett a 1-0 lead. That was the only goal to be scored during the second, the Tips held a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes of play.

Silvertip Artyom Minulin was called for tripping 7:33 into the third. Kyle Topping skated up the left side of the ice and scored the game-tying goal just over a minute into the man advantage. The game looked like it was headed for overtime until Dewar worked his way around Kelowna’s Conner Bruggen-Cate and snapped home the game-winning goal with 53.7 seconds remaining on the clock.

Kelowna’s record falls to 11-14-1-0.

James Porter’s record moves to 2-5-0-0, he stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. The Rockets outshot the Everett Silvertips 42-18.

The Rockets are back in action Wednesday, Nov. 29 when they host the Vancouver Giants for Hat Trick Wednesday. Enjoy the game with a pop and hot dog for $19.99; tickets must be purchased before 2 p.m. on game day. Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

