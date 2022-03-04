(Photo - Kelowna Rockets)

Rockets welcome Victoria and Vancouver to start three-game weekend

Kelowna is 16-5-1-0 since Jan. 1

It’s another huge triple-header weekend for the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets are back at home welcoming the Victoria Royals to Prospera Place on Friday night (March 4), before starting a home-and-home with the Vancouver Giants.

There are 19 games left in the regular season for the Rockets, and they’ve put themselves in a great position to make the playoffs with their stellar play in the new year. They are 16-5-1-0 since Jan. 1st, despite going 1-2 in their last road trip.

That includes a heartbreaking last-minute 4-3 loss to Seattle in their last game on Mar. 1.

The Rockets find themselves second in the B.C. division and fifth in the Western Conference with a 31-14-1-3 record (66 points).

Victoria is tied for eighth in the conference with a 15-31-4-1 record (35 points). Vancouver is sixth in the conference with 44 points (20-26-2-0). Kelowna is 9-1 against Victoria this season and 2-3-1 against Vancouver.

After missing three games, the Rocket’s leading scorer Pavel Novak is expected back in the lineup tonight. Forward Jake Poole is still a week or two away from returning.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night in Kelowna. On Sunday down in Langley, puck drop is at 4 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

