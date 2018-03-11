Kelowna forward Carsen Twarynski has signed his first pro contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. -Image: Kelowna Rockets

Rockets’ Twarynski signs with NHL’s Flyers

The Kelowna forward had 43 goals in the WHL this season

Carsen Twarynski has pushed his game to a new level in his final Western Hockey League season.

The reward: his first pro contract.

The 20-year-old Kelowna Rockets’ forward has signed a three-year entry level deal with the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers.

Twarynski, who was returned by the Flyers to the WHL team during training camp, was drafted by Philadelphia in the third round of the 2016 NHL entry draft.

In his second campaign with the Rockets in 2017-18, Twarynski is enjoying a breakout season, leading the club with 43 goals.

Since being acquired at the trade deadline last season from the Calgary Hitmen, Twarynski has played in 94 regular season games with the Rockets scoring 50 goals and 42 assists for 92 points.

He also added three goals and two assists for five points in 16 post season games last year.

