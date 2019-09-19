Kaedan Korczak returns to the Rockets lineup ahead of the home-opener on Sept. 21 (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets top defenceman returns from NHL camp ahead of home-opener

Kaedan Korczak was re-assigned by the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday

The Kelowna Rockets full-strength roster is near completion ahead of Saturday’s home-opener.

Kaedan Korczak returned from NHL camp earlier this week as the Rockets are set to host the Spokane Chiefs as the WHL season kick-offs this weekend.

The defenceman will be a critical piece of the Rockets Memorial Cup run this year after a busy off-season including getting drafted 41st overall at the 2019 NHL draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. Korczak had 33 points last season while playing in all 68 games for the Rockets.

READ MORE: Experience an essential element for Kelowna Rockets defenceman

READ MORE: Okanagan pickleballers happy to play at 1st ever 55+ BC Games

The Rockets roster is close to 100 per cent full. Nolan Foote remains the only Kelowna skater to remain with their respective NHL team, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Foote made his pre-season debut Wednesday in a 2-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes where he registered shots in almost 14 minutes of ice-time.

Korczak and the Rockets take the ice for the first time this season Saturday at 7 p.m.

