Rockets take lessons from weekend’s loss, look for bounce back against Swift Current

The Kelowna Rockets hope to take what they can from last weekend’s loss against the Kamloops Blazers as the season continues.

Kelowna will take the ice for the first time this week when they host the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday night.

In their 5-2 loss to the Blazers on Saturday, Kelowna and Kamloops were neck-and-neck until the Rockets fell off in the third period and gave up three goals.

“I think that there’s a lot to learn from that game,” said Liam Kindree on the loss to the Blazers.

“It’s a growth mindset, learning and looking past that game. Preparation wise, going into (Wednesday) we need to make sure we’re starting off hard and playing that way throughout the full 60 minutes. We’re really working on our power-play this week because that needs to capitalize.”

The Rockets’ power-play went 1-6 on Saturday night after being one of their biggest strengths to start the season.

Kindree said that Kelowna will need to get back to the play that was working for them earlier.

“We need to play fast, play to the structure, play disciplined and bring a maximum effort,” he said.

“When we play fast and according to our structure we’re able to capitalize against teams,” said Kindree.

READ MORE: Road closures, detours and transit impacts coming with weekend’s Okanagan Marathon

READ MORE: Accelerate Okanagan announces new CEO

Kelowna will host Swift Current for the first time since Oct. 23, 2018. It was head coach Adam Foote’s first game as the bench-boss for the Rockets who picked up a 3-2 win in what was Kelowna’s first home win of the 2018 season.

The Broncos will first play the Blazers Tuesday night before continuing their western road-trip against the Rockets on Wednesday.

Kelowna currently sits second in the B.C. division with a 5-3-0-1 record and 11 points.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.