Swetlikoff competing with Hockey Canada earlier this year. Photo: Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada

Rockets sign Kelowna raised player

Alex Swetlikoff will join the Rockets when they return from holiday break

The Kelowna Rockets signed Kelowna product, Alex Swetlikoff to a standard Western Hockey League player agreement earlier this week. Kelowna acquired Swetlikoff’s rights from the Lethbridge Hurricanes on December 6th.

“We’re very excited to have him join the Rockets,” said President and General Manager, Bruce Hamilton. “I know it’s always difficult to leave another team. However, I think that Alex understands that if he wants to get to the next level the best move for him is to come to the WHL to achieve those goals. We’re looking forward to helping him become a better player and get him in a position to be drafted this June.”

RELATED: Kelowna hosts World Junior pre-tournament game

The 17-year-old was originally drafted 62nd overall in the third round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft by the Seattle Thunderbirds.

“I’m super excited to join the Rockets,” said Swetlikoff. “I grew up watching them play, its a privilege to join the organization. I can’t wait to hit the ice with them.”

Swetlikoff was playing in his second season with the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL this year. In 27 games played this year he had 20 points (8G, 12A) and 20 penalty minutes.

The NHL’s Central Scouting Service has Swetlikoff, a 6’2, 179 pound forward, listed as a C prospect on their Players to Watch List, meaning he is projected to be drafted in the fourth round or later at the NHL’s upcoming draft this June in Vancouver.

Swetlikoff is expected to join the Rockets when they return from holiday break on Dec. 29 when the Kamloops Blazers come to Prospera Place.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian tennis player Wozniak retires following injury-plagued 2018 season
Next story
Kelowna hosts World Junior pre-tournament game

Just Posted

Direct flight from Kelowna to Los Cabos now available

The first Sunwing flight took off Dec. 15

Rockets sign Kelowna raised player

Alex Swetlikoff will join the Rockets when they return from holiday break

UBCO professor’s study could spare cancer patients from radiation’s side effects

Her research has drawn a connection of Chromosome 6 genes to fibrosis susceptibility.

Vernon police dog apprehends two

You run, you get bit: that’s the motto of police service dog Cain

Sunday a ‘gong show’ for Vernon Search and Rescue

Four calls for Search and Rescue on Sunday, Dec. 16

Explore B.C.’s latest cave discovery and face a $1M fine, jail

Anyone caught ignoring the closure risks a fine of up to $1 million, one year in jail, or both

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

Habitat protection widened for endangered killer whales off Vancouver Island

The government is increasing the amount of protected habitat from about 6,400 square kilometres to roughly 10,700 square kilometres.

Class action filed against RCMP over alleged Indigenous mistreatment

A class-action lawsuit filed in an Edmonton court alleges RCMP in the three northern territories regularly assault and abuse Indigenous people.

$500 million lawsuit proposed on coerced sterilization in Alberta

The claim alleges Alberta — including senior officials and ministers— had specific knowledge of widespread coerced sterilizations perpetrated on Indigenous women.

Lottery winner has three weeks to claim $1 million

BCLC reminds players to check Jan. 3 Lotto 6/49 tickets bought in Victoria

B.C. school district funding changes delayed until after next year

Per-pupil formula leaves gaps for special needs, Indigenous students

B.C. university to launch app to link drug users with Naloxone kits

Researchers have spent the last year developing the Nal-Pal app

Okanagan man rolls into Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame

Dave (Outlaw Dave) Rhodes was one of eight inducted in Class of 2018 in Vancouver

Most Read