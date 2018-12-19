Rockets sign Kelowna raised player

Alex Swetlikoff will join the Rockets when they return from holiday break

The Kelowna Rockets signed Kelowna product, Alex Swetlikoff to a standard Western Hockey League player agreement earlier this week. Kelowna acquired Swetlikoff’s rights from the Lethbridge Hurricanes on December 6th.

“We’re very excited to have him join the Rockets,” said President and General Manager, Bruce Hamilton. “I know it’s always difficult to leave another team. However, I think that Alex understands that if he wants to get to the next level the best move for him is to come to the WHL to achieve those goals. We’re looking forward to helping him become a better player and get him in a position to be drafted this June.”

The 17-year-old was originally drafted 62nd overall in the third round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft by the Seattle Thunderbirds.

“I’m super excited to join the Rockets,” said Swetlikoff. “I grew up watching them play, its a privilege to join the organization. I can’t wait to hit the ice with them.”

Swetlikoff was playing in his second season with the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL this year. In 27 games played this year he had 20 points (8G, 12A) and 20 penalty minutes.

The NHL’s Central Scouting Service has Swetlikoff, a 6’2, 179 pound forward, listed as a C prospect on their Players to Watch List, meaning he is projected to be drafted in the fourth round or later at the NHL’s upcoming draft this June in Vancouver.

Swetlikoff is expected to join the Rockets when they return from holiday break on Dec. 29 when the Kamloops Blazers come to Prospera Place.

