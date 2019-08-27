Pavel Novak, the Czech Republic prospect the Kelowna Rockets drafted at the 2019 CHL Import Draft, signed a WHL contract with the Rockets. Photo: Ronald Hansel/ Juniorský hokej

Rockets sign import pick ahead of Memorial Cup season

Pavel Novak was drafted by the Rockets at the CHL Import Draft in June

The Kelowna Rockets have signed their top pick from this years CHL Import Draft.

Czech Republic forward Pavel Novak signed a standard WHL agreement with the Rockets last week. Novak was drafted 13th overall from the 2019 import draft and will join the Rockets ahead of main team camps.

Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton said Novak will fit well into the Rockets’ depth.

“We’re very excited to have Pavel sign with us,” said Hamilton.

“He had an excellent Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He’s 17 years old, so he is heading into his draft year. I think that he is going to fit into our top nine, we’re excited for him to arrive here in Kelowna.”

READ MORE: Okanagan draws in Metro Vancouver softball star

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors pre-season continues with rematch against Vees

At the Hlinka Gretsky Cup, an international junior hockey tournament, Novak helped lead Team Czech Republic to a fifth-place finish with two goals and one assist.

Novak played with the Motor Ceske Budejovice U19 club of Czech Republic during the 2018-2019 season. In 31 games, the 17-year-old had 29 goals and 16 assists.

Novak is expected to compete for a starting roster spot ahead of the season-opener on Sept. 21.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna Warriors pre-season continues with rematch against Vees

Just Posted

Central Okanagan school district continues strong growth

SD23 has projected 350 new students for the 2019-2020 school year

Expect delays on busy Kelowna drag

Clement Avenue to undergo urgent maintenance between Gordon Drive and Cerise Drive

Rockets sign import pick ahead of Memorial Cup season

Pavel Novak was drafted by the Rockets at the CHL Import Draft in June

Dead osprey’s chicks in Lake Country should be OK: SORCO

The chicks of an osprey hit by a vehicle are already fledged, readying to migrate

New Kelowna restaurant adds education director

Geoffrey Couper has joined the Okanagan Table team as the culinary education director

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.’s lawsuit

Pregnant woman camps in tent ahead of out-of-town delivery in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

North Okanagan community receives funding for wastewater recovery project

The township will receive just shy of $37 million for the new wastewater system

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

Mechanical failure blamed in plane crash at Salmon Arm Airport

Two elderly occupants, one in serious condition, transported to hospital

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

Most Read