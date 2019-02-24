Rockets’ Roman Basran notches a shutout in the 2-0 win over Kamloops. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Rockets shutout Blazers, inch closer to playoffs

In the 2-0 win over the Blazers, the Rockets move seven points up over Kamloops

The Kelowna Rockets added two more points to their lead over the Kamloops Blazers in the B.C. division Saturday night.

The Rockets beat the Blazers 2-0, and move seven points ahead of Kamloops in the third and final playoff spot in the division. It was the Rockets second win in two nights, after a 4-3 shoot-out win over Spokane Friday.

“We played good I mean, coming back from Spokane late, and it was a tough game,” said head coach Adam Foote. “We’re really paying attention and figuring out how to win, I think they understand that the city really cares about them, and they’re playing for the city.”

The first period started slow as both teams were coming off a game Friday night; Kamloops lost in a shoot-out to Prince George. The Rockets controlled most of the play in the first period but Blazers’ goalie Dylan Ferguson turned the Rockets away to end the period 0-0.

The second period started off 4 v 4 after both teams received penalties at the very end of the first period. With the extra ice, Lassi Thomson was able to skate clearly through the neutral zone and into the Blazers’ zone to drop a pass for Liam Kindree, who was playing in his first home game since returning from injury. Kindree’s snapshot was stopped by Ferguson but Nolan Foote was at the doorstep to bury the rebound and his 31st goal of the season. The Rockets added to the lead only a few minutes later on a very similar play, except it was Mark Liwiski who was crashing the net for his ninth goal of the season.

Kindree played well in his second game back from injury and was happy to be back playing with his teammates.

Rockets’ goalie Roman Basran earned the shut-out in the big win over the Blazers, but the Rockets are not out of the woods yet. Kelowna has only eight games remaining in the regular season to make sure they, and not the Blazers, advance to the playoffs at the end of March.

Rockets’ next game is March 1 in Vancouver against the Giants, and then return home March 2 when they host the Portland Winterhawks in back to back nights.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lehner posts 4th shutout as Isles blank Canucks 4-0
Next story
Clear visibility and fresh powder on Okanagan mountains

Just Posted

Rockets shutout Blazers, inch closer to playoffs

In the 2-0 win over the Blazers, the Rockets move seven points up over Kamloops

Kelowna man says dog licensing fee is ‘arbitrary’

Residents have mixed opinions on fees for dog registration

Kelowna’s formerly homeless showing support for Journey Home project

Kelowna’s Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness (LECoH) is part of the Journey Home Strategy

Rockets open weekend with win over Spokane

The Rockets host Kamloops in game two of the weekend Saturday night

Peachland researchers warn public to be on alert for dead bats

White Nose Syndrome, a deadly bat disease, has been found south of B.C.

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

B.C. VIEWS: NDP moving to massive expansion of nanny state

$10-a-day daycare, tax subsidy for parents at heart of poverty plan

Court rejects B.C.’s request to declare Alberta oil export law unconstitutional

The act B.C. is fighting against is not in effect yet, the judge said

Liberal turmoil a ‘gift’ to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in B.C. byelection: expert

SNC-Lavalin allegations, a poor choice in candidates have all beset the Liberals

Canada a leader, but more must be done for women in conflict zones: UN official

Every day more than 500 women and girls die from pregnancy and childbirth complications in crisis-affected countries

Clear visibility and fresh powder on Okanagan mountains

Big White has the most fresh snow with 14 cm falling over the past 24 hours

Pope vows to end abuse coverups but victims disappointed

The Vatican is holding the first-ever global Catholic summit of its kind

Lehner posts 4th shutout as Isles blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver drops third game in a row

Pink Shirt Day a reminder to ‘T.H.I.N.K.’ before posting on social media

‘Be Kind’ message on shirts sold for anti-bullying activities of Wednesday, Feb. 27

Most Read