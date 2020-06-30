Rockets select defenceman Michael Krutil in CHL Import Draft

Krutil, 18, has been limited to 70 games over the last two seasons due to injuries

The Kelowna Rockets have selected Czech defencemen Michael Krutil with the 24th overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft.

Krutil, 18, has played just 70 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. He spent this past season with HC Stadion Litomerice in the Czech2 league, where he appeared in eight games, notching an assist and two penalty minutes. He also played one game in the Czech League, the second-highest level of professional ice hockey in the Czech Republic, after the Extraliga, with HC Sparta Praha.

Despite limited action, the 6-foot-3 202-pound defenceman is ranked 27th among European skaters per NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming 2020 NHL Draft.

The Prague, Czech Republic product participated in the Czech Republic’s Under-20 Summer Training Camp earlier this month alongside current Rocket, Pavel Novak.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Rockets