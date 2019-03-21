Rockets’ rookie defenceman Lassi Thomson. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Rockets’ rookie grabs awards at season’s end

Defenceman Lassi Thomson won two awards at the end of the WHL regular season

A tiebreaker loss March 19 signified an end the the season for the Kelowna Rockets.

With the WHL regular season now all wrapped up and playoffs set to begin, the WHL has named the award-winning players of the season, and Kelowna’s Lassi Thomson was the only Rockets player included.

Thomson was named the 2019 Western Conference Rookie of the Year, and was named to the Western Conference’s Second Team All-Stars, placing him among the top four defenceman in the entire conference.

“Everything (Lassi) gets is well earned, and he deserves the accolades,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“To come over (from Finland) and do what he’s done is pretty special. He has a tremendous shot, and he’s a great skater, and him coming back next season is big hole filled for us,” said Hamilton.

Thomson also won Rockets Rookie of the Year earlier this month at the Rockets Award Ceremony.

READ MORE: Rockets season over after tiebreaker loss to Blazers

REAM MORE: Rockets make NHL Central Scouting Bureau mid-season rankings

Thomson suited up in 63 games with the Rockets this season, recording 41 point. He lead the Rockets’ defence core in scoring and was fifth in league rookie scoring among forwards and defenceman.

Hamilton said that the Rockets will look to made the best team possible during the off-season, which means building a competitive team for the Memorial Cup which will be hosted by Kelowna in 2020.

READ MORE: 2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Thomson, along side Nolan Foote and Kaedan Korczak, are projected to be selected within the first two rounds at the upcoming 2019 NHL draft.

All three players are expected to return next season to lead the Rockets come the start of next season’s Memorial Cup run.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks hang on for 7-4 win over Senators
Next story
Summerland golf courses to open soon

Just Posted

West Kelowna man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around the Central Okanagan

Okanagan College class looks to disrupt fatphobia with art

The class installed art installations around Okanagan College to break down stigma

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Another day of sunny skies

Continued sun forcasted by Environement Canada

Plane lands safely, police deal with road rage at Kelowna’s airport

A road rage incident was reported shortly after a plane, that was having difficulties, landed

A bowler hat and rock-n-roll: Lucky Monkey is not your average primate

Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey prepares to release sophomore album

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Small landslide closes Vernon road

City crews estimate Okanagan Bench Row Road will reopen at about 2:30 a.m.

Canucks hang on for 7-4 win over Senators

Horvat nets 2 for Vancouver

Summerland golf courses to open soon

Two courses expected to begin golf season in coming days

European, Canadian regulators to do own review of Boeing jet

Air Canada plans to remove the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule at least through July 1

Give a hoot and don’t touch baby birds

SORCO raptor rehab reminds residents to stop before they touch baby bird

Most Read