Rockets reved up for season’s first battle against Royals

After six days off, the Kelowna Rockets return to the ice Tuesday night.

It will be the first battle of the season against the Victoria Royals as the Rockets head to B.C.’s capital for a two-game series. Kelowna is coming off a 4-2 win over Prince George on Oct. 23 which was their seventh win of the season.

Kelowna’s Leif Mattson said they’ll need to continue the same style of play going into Tuesday’s game.

“We haven’t played Victoria yet this season,” said Mattson. “We need to figure out what they’re all about and make sure we’re worried about what we’re doing. We just have to go in there and play the way that we played the last game in Prince George, and we can improve on it.”

Mattson was recently named the Rockets’ third alternate captain last week, coming in behind newly-appointed captain Nolan Foote and fellow alternates Kyle Topping and Dillon Hamaliuk.

“It means a lot to wear an A for such a prestigious organization,” said Mattson.

“It’s a huge honour. It’s my fourth season with the Rockets, and I think I can bring a lot to be a leader on this team and help out the younger guys.”

The Rockets sit second in the B.C. division with 15 points and only sit three points behind the first-place Kamloops Blazers.

Kelowna will play the Royals Tuesday night and Wednesday night and will then return to Prospera Place Nov. 1.

