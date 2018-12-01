Nolan Foote celebrates a goal at home on Oct. 13 against the Tri-City Americans. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets return home to face Saskatoon Blades

Kelowna is coming off a win Friday night and aim to repeat

The Kelowna Rockets host the Saskatoon Blades Saturday night. The Rockets are coming off an overtime win over the Tri-City Americans on Friday night. In the 3-2 win, Nolan Foote notched one assist which gave him 12 total points in the month of November and it was his 100th WHL point. Foote also celebrated a birthday on the 29th — quite the week for the 18 year old.

RELATED: Okanagan volleyball teams battle for provincial crown

Foote and the Rockets return home to face the Blades in their first and only match up this season; the Blades sit in third in the eastern conference with 35 points. The Rockets, with only 25 points, will use home ice advantage as the Rockets have won five of their last six home games.

The Rockets made a roster shake-up earlier this week when they traded forward Jack Cowell to the Kootenay Ice for a third round draft pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam draft.

“Our team is in a situation where we’re working toward the Memorial Cup, were aiming to acquire as many assets as possible,” said General Manager, Bruce Hamilton. “The Kelowna Rockets would like to thank Jack for his service, we wish him all the best in the future.”

In Cowell’s 26 games with the Rockets this season, the 6’2 and 189lb winger from Winnipeg has five points and 26 penalty minutes.

RELATED: Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

Action against the Blades starts Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market & Tree Lighting is also Saturday night, with the Water St. block between Queensway and Doyle being blocked off, but there are detours for fans heading down to the game.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
To 32 and beyond: Seattle may not be end of NHL expansion
Next story
Canada Games torch bearers for Kelowna reflect on experience

Just Posted

Canada Games torch bearers for Kelowna reflect on experience

Mayor Basran and MLA Steve Thomson were two of the eight torch bearers

Kelowna protesters stand with Canadian postal workers

A protest was held Saturday against the Liberal’s back-to-work bill

Rockets return home to face Saskatoon Blades

Kelowna is coming off a win Friday night and aim to repeat

Explore another culture: Kelowna’s seasonal holiday list

The Central Okanagan has a variety of cultural events this season

Kelowna author captures a worldwide audience

Jack Whyte’s novels have been translated into more than 20 languages

VIDEO: B.C.’s Long Beach named one of world’s best

“It feels like I’m walking in a painting.”

B.C. nurse practitioner heading to Africa to help combat Ebola crisis

Family nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon is returning to Africa after four years to once again assist amid Ebola crisis

Canada Post says protests at facilities in some provinces violates court orders

CUPE says 19 protests are scheduled this weekend at facilities across the country

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island

The quake struck 146 km west of Port Alice at 11:33 p.m.

To 32 and beyond: Seattle may not be end of NHL expansion

Considering the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle has seemed a no-brainer from the beginning

Archaeologists look to make B.C. Indigenous site an outdoor classroom

The 2.4-hectare two-millennium old Ye’yumnuts village was the focus of fight to protect the site

Trudeau avoids confrontation with Saudi crown prince, Putin during G20 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting this morning with French President Emmanuel Macron

Radio station pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, citing MeToo movement

A Cleveland radio station show host called the 1944 song ‘very manipulative and wrong’

World’s largest congregation of eagles begins in B.C.

The world’s largest congregation of bald eagles happens on the river in the little community of Harrison Mills

Most Read