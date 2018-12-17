The Rockets celebrate a goal during WHL regular season action at Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C. on Oct. 23, 2018. The Kelowna Rockets beat the Swift Current Broncos 3-2, marking their first home victory of the season. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Rockets raise funds for Canucks Autism Network

Along with Craft Beer Market the Rockets Alumni Association will raise money for the network

Kelowna Rockets sponsor Craft Beer Market has paired up with the Rockets Alumni Association to help raise funds for the Canucks Autism Network – Kelowna through their Community Brew program.

Craft Beer Market’s general manager, Mike Green is excited to partner up with the Rockets and the Canucks Autism Network.

“Our Community Brew program is an opportunity for us to give back to the community here in Kelowna by doing what we do best, offering amazing local craft beer,” said Green. “Every three months we launch 15 new seasonal beers, and as part of that program, we send our Team Members to a local brewery to brew a collaboration beer that you can only find at the brewery and Craft.”

RELATED:Road woes continue for Rockets, lose in Calgary

Over three months $1 from every Community Brew sold, will be donated to the charity chosen. Craft has chosen the Rockets Alumni Association to work with for their current campaign, which means one dollar from every beer sold will be donated to the Canucks Autism Network – Kelowna, with all of the funds staying within our community.

“The beer we made for Canucks Autism Network was really exciting for us because we got to partner with two of our favourite breweries, Red Bird and Boundary Brewing joined up to brew with us,” said Green.

RELATED: Rockets lose in Lethbridge

The beer originally started as a classic German Pilsner, but then they incorporated Rye into the malt bill and finished by making a Kettle Sour using Boundary’s oak kettle brewing system, which is one of a kind in Canada. Craft has found that sour beers have been a huge hit since they opened and they’re excited for people to get to try this.

The finished product is The Rye Sour Pilsner, handcrafted in oak barrels; this pilsner is unlike anything you’ve ever had before. The heat from the rye, sweetness of the crystal matched with the richness of the Munich malts, compliments the use of Centennial, Columbus and Helga hops. Changing the tone and pace of this beer is the late addition of Lactobacillus bacteria to enrich and sour the beer.

You can stop by Craft anytime between now and March to try the Community Brew and help raise money for the Canucks Autism Network – Kelowna. Craft Beer Market is located at 257 Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna. You can make a reservation online or by calling them directly at 778-741-2337.

