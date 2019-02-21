Rockets’ Nolan Foote skates pass a Kamloops Blazer player. The Rockets’ biggest rival comes to town Saturday. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Rockets prepare for pivotal weekend as season’s end draws near

Rockets aim to hold onto playoff spot with only 10 games remaining

The Kelowna Rockets season is drawing closer and closer to the finish line. The Rockets have only 10 games remaining in the current season, and their playoff hopes could come down to the three remaining games the Rockets have with their biggest rivals, the Kamloops Blazers.

The Rockets are currently third place in the B.C. division with 53 points, which is good enough for a playoff berth if the season were to end today. Kamloops sits only four points behind the Rockets, but they’ve played three less games than the Rockets. If the Blazers get four more points in their remaining 13 games than the Rockets get in their remaining 10 games, it would be Kamloops going to the WHL playoffs, and not the Rockets.

The three remaining games the two teams play against each other, are no doubt some of the most important games for the Rockets this season. The first comes Feb.23 when Kamloops visits the Rockets’ home ice.

RELATED: Kelowna RCMP urge hit and run driver to turn themselves in

Kelowna is coming off a split two game series against the Victoria Royals, who sit 10 points ahead of the Rockets in the B.C. division. The Rockets beat the Royals 5-2 on Feb. 18, then lost in a similar scoring game 6-2 against Victoria on Feb. 19.

The Rockets will first battle in Spokane against Chiefs this weekend the night before the home game against Kamloops. The beginning games of the Rockets last 10 will determine how well the Rockets establish their playoff strengths.

Sitting at 24-29-4-1, the Rockets will need to buckle down and get back in the win column, starting Feb. 22 against the Spokane Chiefs, then against Kamloops the night after.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap athletes help Team BC to podium at Canada Winter Games
Next story
Galchenyuk scores in OT as Coyotes edge Canucks 3-2

Just Posted

Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Road closures planned in downtown Kelowna for Strides to End Homelessness

The annual event takes place March 2

Kelowna council to consider order to fix dangerous slope

An unstable slope below Loseth Road is threatening homes

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

Kelowna connection to dead cryptocurrency exchange CEO

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

UPDATE: Three in hospital after crash closes Highway 97 south of Armstrong

Injuries were serious in nature, officials say

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

Waste Connection of Canada’s is no longer picking up certain materials in the Central Okanagan

Highway 1 intersections collision hotspots in the Shuswap

ICBC data shows Salmon Arm motor-vehicle collisions from 2013 to 2017

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Most Read