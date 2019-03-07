Mark Liwiski. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Rockets’ player hit with 3 game suspension

Mark Liwiski will be able to return March 15

The Kelowna Rockets will be a man-down for three of their final five regular season games.

The WHL announced on March 6 that Mark Liwiski will serve a three game suspension for the boarding and major penalty the forward received in the March 3 game against the Portland Winterhawks.

Liwiski has 10 goals, six assists, and 81 penalty minutes in 58 games played this season, and will miss arguably the two most important games of the season this weekend against the Kamloops Blazers. The Rockets have back to back games against the Blazers starting March 8, and have yet to clinch a berth into the playoffs because the Blazers are only seven points back in the standings in the B.C. division

READ MORE: Relay for Life returns to UBC Okanagan

Wins against their biggest rival can almost guarantee a ticket booked to the post-season for the Rockets, but will be without Liwiski until March 15.

The Rockets play the Blazers in Kamloops March 8, and then return to host the Blazers at Prospera Place March 9.

