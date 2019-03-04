Rockets partner up to promote organ donation

The second season of WHL Suits Up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation takes place Saturday

The Kelowna Rockets are blasting into more charitable work.

The Rockets have partnered with the Western Hockey League and RE/MAX of Western Canada for the second season of WHL Suits Up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation. The series of events across WHL markets to promote the importance of organ donation and to generate further support of the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

The Kelowna Rockets will play host to their own themed game, complete with a variety of special promotions for fans in attendance this Saturday on March 9 against the Kamloops Blazers.

There will be 1,000 limited second edition Don Cherry bobbleheads that will be distributed to fans in attendance; fans will receive a scratch ticket upon entering the game, doors open at 6 p.m.. There will be drink koozies given away and other promotions ongoing throughout the game.

During the 2017/2018 WHL Regular Season, participating WHL Clubs to raised over $265,500, representing the largest public awareness and fundraising campaign in the history of the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

“On behalf of all RE/MAX associates in Western Canada, we’re super stoked to be partnering with Don Cherry again this year for this fantastic night of hockey fun and fundraising for the terrific cause, The Kidney Foundation of Canada,” said Elaine Langhout of RE/MAX of Western Canada.

“My family was affected by kidney disease so it’s a cause close to my heart. We encourage fans to come out and support the night when it comes to their town. ”

“Thanks to RE/MAX, the WHL and all its fans, the number of transplants last year increased by 13 per cent,” said Don Cherry. “Let’s keep this momentum going by signing your donor card and talking to your family. It only makes sense.”

The Rockets will sport their own unique and specially-designed Don Cherry-themed uniform during the game. This year, players will sport uniforms emblazoned with nicknames as opposed to traditional surnames across their shoulders. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the limited-edition jerseys during the game, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to local chapters of the Kidney Foundation of Canada. In addition to game-worn uniforms, fans will have the chance to bid on one Don Cherry-autographed jersey.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

