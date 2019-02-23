Chiefs’ Ty Smith tries to check Rockets’ Lassi Thomson. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Rockets open weekend with win over Spokane

The Rockets host Kamloops in game two of the weekend Saturday night

The Kelowna Rockets started their last 10 game stretch with an imperative win. The Rockets travelled to Spokane to take on the Chiefs in the first of two games this weekend. The Rockets beat the Chiefs in the shootout 4-3.

The Rockets gave up a 3-1 lead in the second period after Lief Mattson, Nolan Foote, and Alex Swetlikoff all scored for Kelowna. Rockets’ goalie James Porter stopped 40 of 43 shots and made sure the Chiefs didn’t net any extras before overtime. Neither team could beat the other in the 3 v 3 overtime, but Lassi Thomson and Nolan Foote scored for the Rockets in the shootout to beat the Chiefs and secure the two crucial points in the victory.

Kelowna returns home Saturday to face the Kamloops Blazers. Not only are the Blazers the Rockets biggest rival in the league, but Kamloops sits only five points behind Kelowna for the third and final playoff spot in the B.C. division.

The Rockets’ remaining regular season games comes down to single digits, and none are as important than the remaining three against the Blazers, starting Saturday night.

