Kelowna Rockets captain Nolan Foote finished the World Junior Championship tournament with three goals and two assists. (Contributed)

Rockets’ Nolan Foote captures gold with Canada at World Junior Championships

Team Canada defeated Team Russia 4-3 to capture their 18th gold medal in tournament history

Kelowna Rockets captain Nolan Foote captured a gold medal with Canada at the World Junior Championships in Prague, Czech Republic.

On Jan. 5 team Canada rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Russians by a score of 4-3 to win their 18th goal medal, the most in the tournament history.

The win came a week after Canada was embarrassed in a 6-0 blowout to Russia. In that game 18-year-old star Alexis Lafreniere left with what appeared to be a serious injury, their captain Hayton nearly caused an international incident at centre ice when he failed to remove his helmet and Joe Veleno earned a one-game suspension for headbutting.

This time around the group understood what challenge they were up against.

Canada played much of the first two periods shorthanded and found themselves down 2-1 heading into the third. The Russians would score another goal at 8:46 into the third, but Canada responded quickly by finding the back of the net on a goal by Connor McMichael.

Canada’s captain Barrett Hayton then added another on a wicked wrist shot with the man advantage at 11:21. This goal was scored in heroic fashion as Hayton had been playing through a serious shoulder injury he sustained earlier in the tournament.

Then, with four minutes remaining in the third, Canada’s Akil Thomas scored the eventual winner on a hardworking play where he poked the puck by a Russian defenseman for a partial breakaway and beat Russia’s goaltender blocker side. Canada killed off a series of penalties in the remaining minutes but held strong for the win.

AKIL THOMAS. GO-AHEAD GOAL. HOW??? 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦

Canada’s Alexis Lafreniere was named the tournament MVP while Barrett Hayton won the championship game’s most valuable player.

Foote had a strong tournament finishing with three goals and two assists in seven games for Canada at the world juniors. The 19-year-old was selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2019 NHL entry draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Kelowna native will now return to the Kelowna Rockets lineup with the goal of winning a Memorial Cup Championship in May 2020.

