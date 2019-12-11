Rockets new addition adds shootout winner as road trip continues

The Rockets recent trade for Matthew Wedman is paying its dividends.

Not only did the former Seattle T-Birds captain score the lone goal for the Rockets Tuesday night against the Brandon Wheat Kings, Wedman also netted the only goal in the shoot-out as Kelowna picked up a 2-1 victory and their fourth straight win.

In the Rockets third game of their six-game prairie road trip, the Rockets once again needed a shoot-out to secure the two points.

Wedman notched his first goal for the Rockets in the first period on the power-play on a tip shot from Pavel Novak, who made his return from an eight-game suspension.

Kelowna’s goalie Roman Basran made 33 saves as the Rockets pick up points in their ninth straight game to improve to 17-8-1-2 and sit only two points back of the Kamloops Blazers for first in the B.C. division.

READ MORE: Rockets’ Foote joins Canada’s best at World Junior selection camp

Wedman, Basran and the Rockets return for game four of the road trip Wednesday night in Winnipeg against the Ice.

Kelowna returns to home ice Dec. 18.

