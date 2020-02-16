The Kelowna Rockets’ Pavel Novak scored a short-handed tally against the Red Deer Rebels in Saturday night’s 3-2 loss. (Contributed)

Rockets lose 3-2 to Rebels in close game

The Rockets are back in action on Monday when they host the Calgary Hitmen at Prospera Place

The Kelowna Rockets comeback effort fell just short in a 3-2 loss against the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets were able to get back in the game after falling behind by two goals, but them Rebels got the edge in the final frame.

Rockets’ Matthew Wedman 300th WHL regular-season game, while Rebels’ Dallon Wilton and Tyson Feist both played in their 100th.

Josh Tarzwell and Kyle Masters gave Red Deer a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes on two power-play goals. The Rockets then answered in the second period with a pair of goals.

READ MORE: Foote expected to return as Rockets seek momentum in Family Day weekend double-header

Wedman set up Kaedan Korczak up with his tenth goal of the season to cut the Rebels lead in half. Pavel Novak’s 20th tied the game up with a wicked wrister from the slot on a short-handed 2-on-1 chance.

Jace Isley would then score the winning goal from the Rebels 11:11 into the third period.

The Rockets had a tough night on the power-play going 0-4, while the Rebels went 2-for-7 with the man advantage.

Roman Basran stopped 25 of the 28 shots faced. Red Deer had the edge in shots outshooting Kelowna 28-26.

Jarod Newell, Sean Comrie (upper body), Michael Farren (upper body), Liam Kindree (upper body) and Nolan Foote (lower body) were the Rockets scratches. Nolan Foote was probable to make his return to the lineup on Saturday, but that was delayed until Monday at the earliest.

The Rockets are back in action on Monday when they take on the Calgary Hitman at home for a Family Day matchup. Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m.

Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

