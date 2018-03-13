Kyle Topping and the Kelowna Rockets will battle Austin Crossley, Taylor Gauthier and the Prince George Cougars Wednesday in WHL action at Prospera Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets look to clinch division title

Kelowna is a win away from B.C. banner as they host Prince George Wednesday in WHL action

A third straight win, but more importantly a B.C. Division title.

The Kelowna Rockets will be looking to secure both on Wednesday night when they host the Prince George Cougars in WHL action. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

The Rockets (40-22-5-2) lead the division by three points and need just one victory in their last three games to clinch the club’s first banner since the 2014-15 season.

Kelowna is coming off a pair of wins over Kamloops on the weekend, ending a five-game losing streak—equalling the team’s longest slump of the season.

With the playoffs just around corner, assistant coach Kris Mallette said there’s no better time than the present for the Rockets to get their game back in gear.

“The guys were happy to end it,” Mallette said of the recent skid. “In the first game in Kamloops, the guys played a more complete game and they were good again on Saturday. Through that (losing) stretch, there was some individualistic play, we weren’t playing as a team and that led to our struggles.

“Two wins is a step in the right direction.”

Two weeks ago, the Rockets were humbled in Prince George, losing back-to-back games to the Cougars 4-1 and 7-6.

“They kind of embarrassed us in their building,” Mallette said of the previous two meetings with P.G. “We’re hoping our players remember those two games,” added Mallette, “and make sure their level of compete is there, well above what it was in P.G.”

The Rockets will close out the regular season this weekend with a home-and-home set against the Vancouver Giants. The teams will face off Friday in Langley, then again Saturday at Prospera Place. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Can Surrey Eagle offence crack Prince George D?
Next story
Kelowna skaters medal at B.C. short track

Just Posted

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

RV dealer named Top 5 in North America

Long-time Lake Country business rewarded for its hard work

Rain barrels help conserve water

Central Okanagan residents can buy a rain barrel April 22 at Earth Day sale

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Update: West Kelowna parents look to delay grade reconfiguration

Parents argue due process was not followed in school board decision

Canine has a nose for detecting infectious C. difficile

Angus, an English springer spaniel, displays hospital sniffing talents to IH staff

Gourlay expected to plead guilty in hit-and-run death of Kamloops teenager

Jason Charles Gourlay is charged with the hit-and-run death of Jennifer Gatey in 2016.

Kelowna skaters medal at B.C. short track

Five overall age group medals in Abootsford for the Kelowna Speed Skating Club

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

Most Read