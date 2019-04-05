Rockets’ Korczak named to Team Canada training camp roster

Korczak is among nine WHL players invited to IIHF world championships

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak has been invited to the Team Canada training camp for the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championships.

The Saskatchewan product is coming off a standout year with the Rockets, being named Rockets’ Best Defenceman. In his 68 games this season, Korczak had four goals and 29 assists.

The IIHF tournament starts April 18 in Sweden. Team Canada will name a final roster a few days before the tournament as Hockey Canada monitors the ongoing CHL playoffs.

Korczak is projected to be a first round draft pick at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft in June, he was ranked 31st among North America skaters on Central Scouting’s midterm rankings.

Not his first stint with Team Canada, Korczak won gold at the 2o18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and was named to the 2017 U17 World Hockey Challenge. He was also named to the Sherwin-Williams Top Prospects Game in early January.

Team Canada will look for its first gold medal at the championships since 2013.

