Kelowna’s Ethan Ernst had a goal and an assist in the last game against Portland as the Rockets prepare to host the Winterhawks at Prospera Place Friday night. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets host WHL’s best as Winterhawks visit for double-header

Kelowna hosts Portland Friday night, the 3rd best team in the Canadian Hockey League

The Kelowna Rockets are back this weekend for a double-header against the first and only team in the Western Hockey League to have already booked a spot in this year’s playoffs.

On Friday night, the Portland Winterhawks come to Prospera Place looking for another two wins against Kelowna as the Rockets instead hope that home ice advantage will help snap a three-game losing streak.

Portland bested the Rockets in their last double-header in min-January where the Rockets were outscored 10-2 and were missing eight regular starts who were out with injuries or suspensions.

This weekend, Kelowna will get two shots at revenge against the Winterhawks, who were recently rated the third best team in the entire Canadian Hockey League with a 35-7-3-4 record.

The Rockets are expected to return much of the players who were injured last time against the Winterhawks, but will reportedly still be without captain Nolan Foote, Matthew Wedman and Liam Kindree.

Kelowna’s Ethan Ernst had a goal and an assist against Portland in the last battle and will look to help the Rockets find the back of the net against a Winterhawks team that has the third best goals-against average in the WHL.

The Rockets take on the Winterhawks Friday night and Saturday night at Prospera Place at 7 p.m.

