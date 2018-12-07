Rockets host Victoria in last home game before break

The Kelowna Rockets host the Victoria Royals Friday night for their last home game before Christmas break. The Rockets have a four game road trip through Alberta which leads to an almost two week break before the next Rockets home game on Dec. 29.

The Royals, a big division rival, will look to spoil the Rockets last home game before the break but Rockets Kyle Topping is wired to face the Royals again on home ice.

“It’s going be fun playing against Victoria, they’re a good team, and it’s always exciting games. Hopefully, we can come out strong and on top,” said Topping. “We just need to come out and play our game plan. It’s our last home game before the break, so we’re trying to end it on a high note.”

Friday night’s match up will be the fifth between the two teams. Kelowna is 4-1 with their latest win against the Royals coming on Nov. 23 when the Rockets won 3-1 on home ice. The division rivals will see each other three more times this season. With 28 points, Kelowna is two points ahead of Victoria for second place in the B.C. division, and the final four matchups will be crucial for the Rockets if they want to keep up with division leaders Vancouver Giants.

The Christmas break comes at a good time as Kelowna’s road trip will take them through Kootenay, Lethbridge, Calgary, and Medicine Hat all within five nights.

The Rockets return to home ice on Dec. 29 against rival Kamloops Blazers.

