Rocky Racoon waves a flag on the ice against the Seattle Thunderbirds. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets host tailgate party ahead of anticipated home-opener

Kelowna takes the ice for the first game of the season Saturday

Hockey fans itching for the Rockets return are being invited for the home-opener party this weekend.

On Saturday, the Rockets are kicking off the season with a tailgate party in downtown Kelowna, ahead of their first game of the season against the Spokane Chiefs.

The party runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. just beside the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Rockets’ season tickets holders get free admission while entry will be $5 for adults and free admission for kids with an adult.

READ MORE: Rockets make cuts to Memorial Cup roster

READ MORE: Lake Country resident takes gold at 55+ games

Food trucks, beer gardens, live music and door prizes will be available for all party-goers. Kelowna’s mascot, Rocky Raccoon will be pumping the crowd up before puck-drop and the Rockets’ 2004 Memorial Cup championship game will be shown on the big-screen.

The home-opener is also the Rockets’ Canadian Cancer Society in the Rink game, it’s the 10th season in a row Kelowna has hosted the game to fundraise for the Canadian Cancer Society. Game-worn jerseys will be donated and auctioned off with the money being raised for the CIBC Run for the Cure.

Puck drop on Saturday is 7 p.m. at Prospera Place.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man cycles across B.C. Interior for sobriety

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue looking for new members

A COSAR information night is Thursday at Okanagan College

Rockets host tailgate party ahead of anticipated home-opener

Kelowna takes the ice for the first game of the season Saturday

RBC donates $40,000 to help connect youth with employers

The funding goes towards helping the YMCA Connects program to prepare young adults for the working world

Kelowna city council green lights new park charge

City wants to introduce a new development cost charge to create new parks

Premier hotels team up with Kelowna event for discounted rooms, safe ride home

Taco Vino takes place on Oct. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m.

VIDEO: Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

B.C. land needed for Trans Mountain pipeline owned by man who died in 1922

Trans Mountain is looking for heirs so it can gain access to 500 square feet of land

PHOTO: Nanaimo RCMP officer ‘walks on water’ to rescue lost camper

66-year-old assisted earlier this month by Mounties who can seemingly work miracles

South Okanagan adventure park brightens seniors’ day with flowers

The many flowers that bloom in LocoLanding during the summer brighten the day for seniors

East Coast comedian Ron James bringing ‘Full Throttle Tour’ to Okanagan

James is at work on the first draft of his first book, ‘All Over the Map’

Mobile needle exchange considered in Okanagan

City looks at options to combat issues of discarded needles

Province investigating eviction at Shuswap assisted living facility

Residential Tenancy Branch looking into situation affecting low-income senior residents

Most Read