Rockets host tailgate party ahead of anticipated home-opener

Hockey fans itching for the Rockets return are being invited for the home-opener party this weekend.
On Saturday, the Rockets are kicking off the season with a tailgate party in downtown Kelowna, ahead of their first game of the season against the Spokane Chiefs.
The party runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. just beside the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Rockets’ season tickets holders get free admission while entry will be $5 for adults and free admission for kids with an adult.
Food trucks, beer gardens, live music and door prizes will be available for all party-goers. Kelowna’s mascot, Rocky Raccoon will be pumping the crowd up before puck-drop and the Rockets’ 2004 Memorial Cup championship game will be shown on the big-screen.
The home-opener is also the Rockets’ Canadian Cancer Society in the Rink game, it’s the 10th season in a row Kelowna has hosted the game to fundraise for the Canadian Cancer Society. Game-worn jerseys will be donated and auctioned off with the money being raised for the CIBC Run for the Cure.
Puck drop on Saturday is 7 p.m. at Prospera Place.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.